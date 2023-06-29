Tenders: DA to lay complaints against Mashatile, Mbalula with Public Protector

Johannesburg – The DA says it will lay a complaint with the Public Protector’s Office against Deputy President Paul Mashatile and ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula over their alleged roles in what the party calls State Capture 2.0. On Wednesday, DA national spokesperson Solly Malatsi announced that his party will be filing a State capture complaint with the Office of the Public Protector against Deputy President Paul Mashatile and many others.

This comes after the recent exposé by News24, which reported that Mashatile had benefited from government tenders and had links to corruption-accused businessman Edwin Sodi. Malatsi, who yesterday (Thursday) confirmed having filed the complaint, said ANC officials involved in corrupt relationships with business people should be exposed. "The DA will fight against State Capture 2.0, where corrupt tender flows fund extravagant lifestyles for high-ranking ANC officials.

"Recent revelations have exposed concerning connections between Deputy President Paul Mashatile and individuals who have benefited from state contracts." Malatsi said after lodging the complaint, the party will make an important announcement regarding this matter sometime next week. However, Mashatile denied on Wednesday that he was involved in any alleged acts of corruption or wrongdoing.

He said he continues to abide by the oath of office and that the allegations against him would create the impression that he was involved in wrongdoing. A News24 report linked Mashatile to a life of luxury and some of the businesspeople who had obtained lucrative government contracts worth millions of rand. His office said such allegations against him contained "damaging and unsubstantiated allegations".

"As such, the deputy president would like to assure the nation that he is committed to his oath of office and the principles of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa. "The deputy president would also like to reiterate his commitment to fighting corruption and building an ethical and competent developmental state. "In line with these commitments, the deputy president has always conducted himself in ways that comply with the letter and spirit of the law and executive disclosure requirements throughout his career, spanning nearly 30 years of service to the people of South Africa," Mashatile said in a statement.

Malatsi said the party was concerned over the latest developments involving key ANC officials in acts of alleged corruption. "Of utmost concern is the revelation that Mashatile has been living a life of luxury in opulent residences owned by individuals who have benefited from state tenders. Notably, Edwin Sodi, one of his prominent benefactors, currently faces corruption and fraud charges related to a R255 million Free State asbestos eradication tender. "Adding to these troubling findings, it has come to light that the wife of the former chief operating officer of the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) loaned R3 million to Fikile Mbalula, the current secretary-general of the ANC and former sports minister.