Teneo Online School empowers neurodivergent learners through inclusive education

Teneo Online School has penetrated the education system to ensure no child should be left behind by providing learning services for neurodivergent learners. The World Economic Forum defined neurodivergence as a non-medical description of people with variation in their mental functions.

Neurodivergent individuals are diagnosed with autism, dyspraxia, dyslexia, dyscalculia and ADHD, among others. The World Economic Forum cited auditing firm, Deloitte, that between 10% and 20% of the global population is considered neurodivergent. “The term recognizes the fact that certain developmental disorders are normal variations in the brain. And while neurodivergent people may have difficulties, they also have certain strengths,” reported the World Economic Forum.

Neurodivergent children encounter learning barriers, where they often find themselves underserved in traditional school settings. Teneo’s communications and community lead Erin Levitas explained that the school’s educational model is accommodative of these individuals to ensure their constitutional right to access to an inclusive education is met. “Every learner deserves the opportunity to succeed, regardless of their learning preferences or challenges,” she said.

The school offers a learning environment of live and recorded lessons, paired with expert teacher guidance in order to create an adaptable and inclusive learning ecosystem. “Our three distinct school formats, offering live and pre-recorded lessons, or a mix of both, are designed to cater to diverse learning preferences, ensuring that all learners, including those with learning barriers or demanding lifestyles, receive the attention and education they deserve. “By leveraging accessible technology, they create an environment where every child has a front row seat, enabling them to learn in a way that best suits them,” said Levitas.

The head of intermediate phase, Ruby Govender, noted the school’s teachers are specifically trained to cater the needs of each learner's learning disorder. A lot of neurodivergent learners thrive in an education system that supports their personalised learning needs, said Govender. “In our classrooms, we celebrate differences and create a space where every child feels they belong. This approach fosters a sense of community and encourages students to engage authentically,” said Govender.

Teneo’s student success manager, Lené Pattinson, echoed Govender’s sentiments. “We recognise that some learners require additional support. Whether it’s providing extra time during exams, accommodating spelling concessions, or allowing the use of concession assistants, we ensure that every learner can progress without facing unnecessary obstacles. Our goal is to create an environment where all learners can achieve their full potential,” said Pattinson. A parent, Thandeka Mabindisa said there has been a great transformation in her son’s learning capabilities, as the school provides a strong support system.

The mother whose son is in Grade R had previously been struggling to express himself. “The teachers at Teneo never labelled him. Thanks to their patience, he’s now reading well, excelling in Mathematics, and thriving in Afrikaans. His self-esteem has grown tremendously,” said Mabindisa. Learners at the school cannot only rewatch recorded lessons or attend live classes that suit their schedule, but they enjoy the flexibility of online exams and assessments.