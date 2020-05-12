Tested positive for Covid-19 recently? Wits is looking for you for rapid test study

Johannesburg - Wits University is urgently looking for people who tested positive for Covid-19, people in close contact with someone who tested positive and those who tested negative for a rapid test study. Wits head of immunology and principal investigator for the study Professor Elizabeth Mayne said there were rising concerns about whether enough testing was being done nationally by the Department of Health. Mayne said testing for coronavirus was currently difficult, expensive, needed a full laboratory and took about 24 to 48 hours for a result. “We are under pressure to find tests that work. If the results aren't accurate, someone could believe that they don’t have coronavirus, not self-isolate and go on to infect others,” she said. The study, which was approved by the university’s Human Research Ethics Committee, required about 300 participants to check various rapid tests that were being brought into South Africa to make sure that they worked.

Mayne said that the university needed samples from people who had coronavirus or who have any antibodies for coronavirus to be able to test whether the rapid tests worked.

She added that the experience across the world had been varied in terms of how well the rapid tests performed.

“If we are going to use these for any diagnostic or even just to evaluate those who have been infected, we get the ones that definitely are working so the reason why we need people who definitely tested positive is because we are evaluating if the test is performing or not,” she said.

The professor added that the rapid tests were similar to HIV tests and antibodies formed the basis of vaccinations.

