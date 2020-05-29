Testing stations to open for business from Monday

Motorists whose licences have expired will, from Monday, be able to renew them.

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula has indicated that, subject to adherence to the necessary hygiene and sanitation requirements, testing stations can open for business.

Julian Pillay, national director for the Vehicle Testing Association (VTA), and member of Association of the Retail Motor Industry Organisation (RMI), said VTA members, which represented testing stations nationally, have already indicated to their provincial departments of transport that they have implemented these measures and will be ready to resume operations.

He said some provinces have already conducted physical inspections to ensure compliance and have received guidelines detailing conditions under which vehicle testing can take place. This includes limitations on the amount of vehicles to be tested on a daily basis.

“An important point to bear in mind is that test station users of the National Traffic Information System system have not accessed the system in more than nine weeks. There may, therefore, be delays at some stations during the first few days while all the Natis users are reinstated. It is best to contact your local test station to make sure that they are online or contact your regional RMI office first to check if their local VTA testing station is open,” he says.