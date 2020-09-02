Testing times ahead for tertiaries as students move back to campus

Johannesburg - The next couple of weeks are going to be a real test for higher education institutions as more students move back to campus. With the country having moved to level 2 restrictions, higher education institutions have also opened up to accept more students. UCT said no more than 66% of students will be allowed to return to campus and residences. Said UCT vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng: “While the official rate of Covid-19 infections has slowed, the coronavirus is still very much with us and we must remain vigilant. Our priorities at UCT are to protect the lives and well-being of our community, to conclude the academic year, to adhere to all government protocols and to take all reasonable steps to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.” Staff and students who are eligible to be back on campus will be invited by the institution.

“Very strict monitoring, social distancing and other health regulations will be in place for those returning. No other student or staff member, apart from those identified, will be able to return,” Phakeng said.

She said that some students were invited back on campus because of vulnerability, such as difficult home circumstances, socio-economic disadvantage or particular barriers to academic progress. Though they are back on campus, they will continue remote learning from their residences and not go to class.

At Rhodes University, the institution has banned alcohol and social gatherings.

Vice-chancellor Dr Sizwe Mabizela said: “The decision and approach to allowing more students back on campus will be carefully balanced with important contextual factors.

“Due consideration will be given to the capacity of health care services in the Makana municipality to deal with any potential upsurge in Covid-19 infection cases.”

The university said it would be allowing first year students who rely on printed study materials and students whose social environments may not be conducive to optimum learning back on campus. Other groups include students who need laboratories, technical equipment and studios and some post-graduate students.

