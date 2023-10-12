Thabo Bester saga: Accused in escape saga might take civil action after charges withdrawn

The lawyer of one of the three suspects who walked free after charges were withdrawn confirmed a plan for a claim of unlawful arrest. The State told the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court that it is withdrawing all charges against Natassja Jansen, Thabang Mier and Moeketsi Ramolula.

The three were part of 12 suspects arrested in the case against convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester’s escape case. Jansen is a former control room operator. She was dismissed by G4S security company. Amid hearing that she is free, she declined speaking with journalists outside court.

In May this year, when Jansen was arrested, her mother, Mieta Reddels, cried hysterically. But today, she was seen wearing a big smile. She told journalists that she was very happy and was lost for words. “I am very happy. I also want to thank everyone, including family and friends, who supported and believed in her. My daughter is happy because she was stressed,” said Reddels.

Jansen’s lawyer, Masilo Koenane, said they are happy that the matter has been withdrawn. “We will be taking instruction from Jansen. We might consider civil action in this matter. We are happy that justice has been done,” said Koenane. The pre-trial date has been set for January 2024, and the matter will be going to the Bloemfontein High Court. Koenane said with regards to his other clients, they are going to prepare for the case and will use particular strategies.

Koenane said he does not want to speculate what the lawyers of other two other accused would be doing. The two briefly said they were relieved that the State decided to withdraw the charges against them. Bester’s girlfriend, Dr Nandipha Mgudumana, did not appear in court. Her lawyer, advocate Machini Motloung, said she collapsed due to ill health. He also accused authorities of treating her client in an inhuman manner just because she is “Dr Magudumana”.

Motloung said the court was informed prior to the time of court that she was unwell. Motloung said Magudumana and other inmates suffered due to food poisoning. The case has been transferred to the Bloemfontein High Court for trial. It is expected to start on February 21 2024.