Thabo Ndlovu makes a historic win as SA bids farewell to Idols

The final season of “Idols South Africa” ended on a momentous note after Thabo Ndlovu was crowned the winner of season 19 on Sunday. The show has been the subject of speculation following reports that it had lost its mighty mojo following the revelation that it was failing in terms of viewership.

This was followed by the unexpected announcement that season 19 would be the final season of “Idols South Africa”, disappointing fans. Despite bidding farewell to a show that was once many people’s favourite for years, others have praised its ability to produce stars who have made an impact in the music industry. Among the Idols stars who have made a name for themselves in the entertainment industry are Lloyiso Gijana, Shekhinah, Yanga Sobetwa, Paxton, Elvis Blue, Khaya Mthethwa, Amanda Black, and Kyle Deutschmann.

Mthethwa became the show’s first black winner in its eighth season. The Sama-winning singer has four albums to his credit: “For You” (2012), “The Uprising” (2014), “The Dawn” (2016), and “All About Jesus” (2018). Black, who only made it to the Top 7 on season 11, has had a successful music career, releasing a string of successful albums. Shekhinah, who hails from Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, is one of the biggest success stories on “Idols SA”.

In the eighth season of the show, she finished in the Top 6. Shekhinah’s exit stunned many viewers after she had cruised with her mesmerising talents in the weeks prior. Gijana has been making a mark with his craft in the past few years, from making covers on YouTube to being signed by Republic Records, which is a New York City-based American record label owned by Universal Music Group. “Idols” last winner Ndlovu said he entered the competition because he wanted to give it a shot and see what would come out of it.

After just a few months of being in the run for the coveted title, he became the country’s favourite, and his undeniable talent was lauded by Cassper Nyovest. “That man Thabo on ‘Idols’ is the best human being to ever hold that mic ever since the inception of that show in South Africa. Ha ke batle go bua maka, WOW.” Ndlovu responding to the rapper said: “Words still fail me to explain what this means to me. I’m absolutely humbled to have a legend and icon such as @casspernyovest even recognise a boy from a small hometown of Emalahleni in such a manner. Thank you, God, and thank you to my amazing supporters. This one is for all of us.”

Music has been part of Ndlovu for so long that he can’t pinpoint when he started singing. It is revealed that the star was bullied in high school because of how he sounded when speaking, and he said he decided to instead see his voice as a gift to be embraced. That gift has seen him open to a joyful celebration and collaborate with Mthethwa.

He also released an album in 2010 and a single in 2019. Music-wise, he looks up to Kim Burrell, Kelly Khumalo, Brenda Mtambo, and Ntokozo Mbambo. In terms of former “Idols SA” contestants, he is inspired by Mthethwa and Gijana. When it comes to his performances, Ndlovu can’t tell audiences what to expect.