Thandiswa Mazwai to celebrate a year of triumph with heartfelt thanksgiving show

A year of musical milestones will culminate in a heartfelt tribute for South Africa's celebrated songbird, Thandiswa Mazwai, set to host a Thanksgiving show titled “Umbulelo” at the State Theatre in Pretoria on December 7, 2024. This show promises to be a rich tapestry of music, gratitude, and celebration, bringing together fans and loved ones to honour an exceptional year in Mazwai's career.

This November, Mazwai will embark on an international tour that includes stops in New York, Canada, London, and Boston. During this tour, she has also been invited to speak at the Centre for African Studies at Harvard University, where she will engage in an interview with Dr. Sarah Setlaelo. The US and UK tour dates, which run from 12 to 24 November, will mark another chapter in her artistic journey as she travels across diverse locations, sharing her music with audiences far and wide.

This year has been rich in achievements for the artist, highlighted by the celebration of the 20th anniversary of her iconic debut album, Zabalaza, along with the release of her fourth studio album, Sankofa, which has been embraced as an instant classic. The release was accompanied by a widely acclaimed Tiny Desk performance that has garnered nearly 900,000 views on YouTube, showcasing her ability to captivate audiences both live and online. “This show is to give thanks to everyone who has supported me—my family, my friends, and the beautiful people who listen to my music,” Mazwai expressed.

“I could not have done it without you, and I look forward to singing along with you at the State Theatre.” Fans attending “Umbulelo” can look forward to a dynamic performance encapsulating music from all her albums, including favourite tracks such as Sabala, Kulungile, Emini, and Children of the Soil. Sankofa, released in May 2024, derives its name from the Ghanaian Twi term meaning to go back and fetch what has been left behind.

Reflecting on her artistic process, Mazwai revealed, “The making of Sankofa was a sonic odyssey that took me from the villages of the Eastern Cape to Dakar and New York.” This ambitious project weaves together archival Xhosa samples collected from the International Library of African Music at Rhodes University with jazz and West African music, creating an auditory landscape that resonates deeply with her heritage. The album features contributions from renowned artists such as Meshell Ndegeocello, Chris Bruce, Nduduzo Makhathini, and Tendai Shoko, as well as collaborations with Thandi Ntuli and Nduduzo Makhathini.