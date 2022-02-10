The annual The Star Readers’ Choice in tomorrow’s paper

Johannesburg- Our annual Readers’ Choice competition will be published in The Star on Friday February 11. The Readers’ Choice competition empowers consumers by letting them have their say regarding the levels of service they receive from businesses and service providers. They will have the chance to vote for their favourite businesses, service providers or items in the various categories of the competition, and also stand to win prizes in The Star Readers’ Choice draw.

Readers have three months to vote for their favourite entity/item in ‘best’ categories, including the following: Best Service, Shopping, Places, Food, Drink and Entertainment. At the end of three months, the votes for the nominees are tallied and the winners and runners-up of each category announced and published in The Star Readers’ Choice supplement. Readers must fill in at least 50 categories to be eligible for the competition and the Readers’ Choice draw in which participants can win lots of prizes (including holidays). Entries must be submitted on an original and official entry ballot and entrants must be at least 18 years old. In the lead up to the Readers’ Choice supplement, the various nominees are featured in The Star each week.

The competition gives consumers the opportunity to endorse their ‘favourites’, and thereby serves as invaluable feedback to the nominees regarding the quality of their services or products. As they say, there’s always room for improvement; businesses/service providers can always strive to improve on their performances based on consumers’ perceptions of their levels of service. We hope that at the end of the day, the consumer gets a better deal. We try to be as fair as possible by including as many categories as we possibly can, in order to give everyone a good shot at winning or nominated as runners-up. Businesses themselves have given the competition the thumbs up for allowing customers to give them feedback regarding their services. This shows how Readers’ Choice is a win-win challenge.