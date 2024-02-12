The Bala family mourn the death of Tat’uJafta

Family and friends are mourning the death of Sebenzile Jafta, who was known by many as Tat’uJafta on screens on the much-loved reality show The Bala Family on Mzansi Magic. The reality show gave a glimpse of the family, which was later hailed as the epitome of telling authentic stories that viewers could relate to.

Tat’uJaftu was also part of this captivating show was confirmed to have passed on February 10. Zwai Bala broke the news on social media, revealing that they hoped he would recover and return to his family. “It is with our deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of our father, Sebenzile Jafta, who departed this morning. He left us so suddenly after being admitted to the hospital on Thursday evening. As a family, we had hoped that he'd recover and return to us. As amaVala, amaZangwa, and namaNgwevu, we wish for his soul to rest in eternal peace, and we are honoured to have had the opportunity to know and be with him while he was alive.”

His brother Loyiso Bala also shared the news with scores of their followers. “The Bala family is deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved father, Sebenzile Jafta. He departed this morning. Tatu Jafta left us suddenly, entering the hospital on Thursday evening. Despite our hopes, he didn't return. #RIPTatuJafta #thebalafamily.” The family, known for their music talent, garnered many viewers on the show, which was launched last year, giving viewers a front-row seat into their daily lives.

Mzansi Magic explained that with this show, their aim is to tell authentic stories that can resonate with and inspire viewers. The channel also shared its condolences with the family and shared a statement on social media. “Mzansi Magic would like to express its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Sebenzile Jafta, affectionately known as uTatu Jafta to our viewers. May the Jafta and Bala families be comforted during these trying times, and we thank Mr. Jafta for his contribution to The Bala Family Show and our channel. Phumla Ngoxolo Tatu Jafta.”