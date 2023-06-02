‘The Bala Family’ reality show hailed for its authenticity

Johannesburg - It's been only a few weeks since The Bala Family reality show premiered on Mzansi Magic, and it has garnered remarkable reviews from viewers. The reality show, which has given viewers a front-row seat into their lives, has also been hailed for being authentic and attention-grabbing.

Thursdays have become more interesting as many people engage with the content delivered by The Bala Family. The family is known for its love of music, with Pinky, Zwai, Loyiso, and Phelo taking viewers behind the scenes of Mzansi Magic's The Bala Family. It is no secret that since the Bala family's love of music began, the Bala brothers have become household names.

Zwai's success has been influential in both the music industry and within his family, spurring his brothers, Loyiso and Phelo, to pursue their successful music careers. ‘’Our reality TV has proven to be a success, and we expect The Bala Family'to take centre stage as we bring viewers up close and personal and let them know a side that they never knew about their favourite personalities. The Bala Family story is a powerful reminder of how families can come together to overcome obstacles and create something meaningful. Viewers will be taken on a journey of how this family seeks to build their legacy in a way that will resonate with South Africans,’’ says Shirley Adonisi, Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net. Adonis adds: ‘’Our goal at Mzansi Magic is to tell authentic stories that can resonate with and inspire our viewers, and The Bala Family is a perfect example of this.’’

One of the social media users said, "#TheBalaFamily is the most beautiful reality show to come out of South Africa. The family dynamics—no gimmicks, just normal family drama— I love it." "Now this is one real reality show I've ever seen. I believe is not scripted; everyone here is giving us their true story. It makes me proud to be umxhosa is well represented. I love the show; it's so dope," said Jama. #TheBalaFamily I just wanna watch the Bala family the whole day; am sure am not the only one. I l0000000oove them, from Mama Jafta to all of them. The entire family—Sis Pinky is my older sis that one," said Mmabatshedi Maboe, one of the viewers on social media.