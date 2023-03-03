The Bears Palace features local music heavyweights to celebrate its anniversary

Johannesburg - The popular entertainment establishment, The Bears Palace in Mpumalanga, will feature local megastars to celebrate its one-year anniversary on March 4. Prominent artists such as Sjava, Makhadzi, Emtee, Mthandeni, Toss, DJ Pru, Siya Papu, Shasha, DJ Stu, Thula Sizwe, Tshedi Mholo, Lady Cee, will grace the birthday bash.

In conversation with The Star, founder Brandon Tshabangu, said they want to establish one of the biggest music arenas in the country that is synonymous with Tomorrowland in Belgium. "It's the first anniversary of The Bears Palace, which is a music festival arena that was launched on March 5 last year. The Bears Palace takes the same form of musical set up as Tomorrowland in Belgium. If you look at Tomorrowland, it has the same setup as the Bears' Palace. So we want to establish one big music arena in the country." The venue has hosted a slew of prominent artists, now Tshabangu says they want to host international artists.

"The aspect is not just a music festival; music becomes the cream of our establishment; we are also a hospitality and a tourism attraction environment, and the aim is meant to boost our economy in the Mpumalanga province as well as the country because we aspire to host an international music festival." Tshabangu says they aim to make the event memorable and highlight the progress of the establishment. Speaking about the growth of the entertainment spot, he said he felt ecstatic at the positive response from the public.