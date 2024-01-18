The countdown to the Joburg Film Festival begins

Following the resounding success of the last edition, the Johannesburg Film Festival returns for its sixth edition from February 27 to March 3, bringing together filmmakers, industry experts, and cinema fans for a celebration of storytelling through film. The Youth and Audience Programme dates and venues have been confirmed by the organisers who have also opened submissions for the Young Voices Competition.

A series of workshops aimed at empowering and developing the abilities of young film creatives and content creators in the province will once again be conducted by the Youth and Audience Programme, in line with the festival’s ongoing ambition to prioritise the growth and development of young South African filmmakers. This year, the programme will screen more than 60 feature films. In addition, it will feature a variety of engaging industry and audience initiatives and conversations, such as the JBX B2B Content Market, the Industry Programme, the Youth and Audience Development Programme, and the Johannesburg Film Society. The outreach programme focuses mainly on young filmmakers without a formal film and television education, training and background with a comprehensive two-day format workshop.

The sessions will provide insights into the various disciplines of filmmaking whilst providing attendees with the opportunity to network with industry leaders who present and facilitate these sessions. The programme will conclude with a free screening of “Four Walls" at the end of the second day. Session subjects include scriptwriting, acting workshops, story and concept development, social media content creation, DOP master class, and directing master class.