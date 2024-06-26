The DA is power hungry - PA’s Kenny Kunene rants on X

The Deputy president of the Patriotic Alliance, Kenny Kunene, has sparked debate on X, after ranting about the DA. On Tuesday, Kunene accused the DA of being “power hungry“.

“The DA has been saying PA is about positions, yet they have since last week been delaying the composition of the cabinet, including in Gauteng, over positions. The DA wants to rule SA through the back door. The DA is power hungry more than any other party,” said Kunene. Kunene’s post follows the ongoing internal disputes and delayed Cabinet delegation within the Government of National Unity (GNU), including provincially in Gauteng. The PA is one of the 10 parties that signed the Statement of Intent, joining the GNU.

However, last week DA Federal Council Helen Zille refuted that the blue party was neither aware, nor consulted of the PA’s involvement in the multi-party government. The DA was aware of the UDM, PAC and GOOD Party, Zille said. As ANC executive members keep maintaining the doors remain open to other parties who wish to join the GNU, Zille said the former governing party could not haphazardly invite parties without consulting with the founding members of the GNU - the ANC, IFP and DA.

Shortly after Zille’s remarks, President Cyril Ramaphosa was supposed to announce his anticipated new national executive. But later during the course of the day, Zille had sent a letter to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, detailing the party’s desired ministerial offices. Among other portfolios, the DA demanded the Department of Home Affairs, which the PA had been baying for post the election results. Zille previously said the DA was entitled to 30% of the Cabinet’s positions, including provincially.

“The president must consult us. We are entitled to 30% of the seats in the Cabinet and ANC is entitled to 60%. We want to reduce the size of the Cabinet because the current Cabinet is too big,” said Zille. At provincial level, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi shared the same sentiments as Kunene, saying the DA is “annoying and difficult” to work with. Hence, there were internal disputes with parties which led to a delay and Lesufi postponing announcing his provincial cabinet on Sunday, which he was originally supposed to announce on Thursday.