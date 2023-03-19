The Department of Correctional Services clears allegations of the death of inmate Facebook rapist Thabo Bester in custody

Johannesburg – The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) says it has noted media reports on allegations regarding the death of inmate Thabo Bester while in custody. The DCS said that on May 3, 2022, DCS issued a brief alert confirming an incident of death in custody at Mangaung Correctional Centre (MCC), which is one of our public-private partnership (PPP) facilities, following reports of a fire in a single cell allocated to the said inmate.

"We further disclosed that his body was discovered by officials employed at MCC at about 3.35am A burnt body meant that this case could not be classified as a natural death; hence, an investigation needed to be undertaken in order to determine the cause of death. This is a standard practice for all unnatural death cases in correctional facilities," said the department. The DCS said that an unnatural death will also mean that the South African Police Service needs to be involved in order to conduct an investigation, should there be foul play or a criminal element involved. "DCS has been inundated with media inquiries on the matter, and we have clearly stated that the investigation is ongoing and there are no new developments. Almost all media inquiries received were relying heavily on the so-called leaks from unidentified sources," a department statement said.

The department further said it would be irresponsible for them to respond to unconfirmed or unofficial reports. "What we have seen in the past two days relates to the information supplied by these unauthorised sources, and the Department is pressured to confirm or deny these reports. Let us reiterate that the investigation on the death of Thabo Bester has not been concluded, and the autopsy report has not been tabled before the Department," added the department. DCS said that the matter has become a subject of public interest, and the department is pressing the investigation team to conclude its work so that the findings could be made available.