The EFF celebrates 10 years of “unbroken struggle”

Anita Nkonki The eagerly-awaited 10th anniversary of the EFF is finally here.

Dubbed the "festival of the poorest of the poor", the party is celebrating a decade of "unbroken struggle". As the red berets mark this major milestone, they have also been lauded for shaking the political sphere since the party’s birth in 2013. Celebrating its birthday in Gauteng this year at FNB stadium, the party revealed that it held its first anniversary at Thokoza Park in Soweto.

“The EFF held its very first anniversary at Thokoza Park in Soweto, where supporters were entertained with a play titled ‘’he Coming Revolution’, which centered around Malema's exit from the ANC and the formation of the EFF.” One of the activities leading to today’s bash was visiting the party's birthplace, Marikana, where miners paid their last respects to those who were gunned down at the Koppie. “Happy 10th Birthday To The 26 July Movement! Today is the actual birthday of the @EFFSouthAfrica and we will mark it at Marikana through traditional celebration. We have slaughtered 10 cows and made traditional beer (Umqobothi) as a practice of offering sacrifice.”