The Emperor’s new clothes

By : Advocate Lesetja Malope There’s well-known old white (because in an African village that rubbish wont fly) tale about a naked emperor whose subjects had to pretend he was dressed when in fact he was naked.

The same juxtaposition was used many times by media and satirists in the political space on politicians but when those politicians left office, the new era seem to come with a new pair of eyes of the same critics. Black law firms are experiencing a deliberate effort to economically sideline them from government work. The efforts, which blatantly amount to capture in a nutshell are done under the watch of an administration that has mainly shunned black businesses in general but ironically vowed to capture illegitimate capture of state resources. The result is an administration whose policy is directed by white business and desires.

Same administration whose political donor list mirror the beneficiaries of the biggest state tenders, kodwa asikho lapho. A few years ago, Unisa commissioned a research whose outcomes indicated that government still directs its resources to white firms and advocates while their black counterparts get the crumbs. The report, conducted by Professor Tsili Phooko, showed that though at the time many black advocates and firms were briefed, the actual value was peanuts compared to their white counterparts.

In other words, government was using quantity as a measure for its farce of a transformation exercise. In some cases, those crumbs come with the burden of being a defender of the status quo. This is why the defenders of such capture are black people and their sidekicks who have to defend it in order to keep their crumbs. That Unisa report also showed how government through the Office of the State attorney and various departments and state–owned entities has failed dismally to use its resources to transform, either deliberately or not.

Fast forward to today, that said status quo remains and the same government that claims to be fighting the whatever capture seem to have used the same narrative to capture legal services and black professionals are left out in the cold. The harsh reality is that there are very few avenues of growth for an average emerging black law firm. Even if the firm has skilled professionals in niche areas of law, especially in the corporate space, they will not get work because the public entities which are supposed to use their resources to transform continuously empower the already white and empowered.

A good example is a recent requirement by the Department of labour’s Compensation Fund that for them to appoint forensic investigation firms to be on their panel for 60 months, the firm must have 15 years’ experience and 6 years of those must have been conducted in healthcare and insurance. The clever blacks at the Fund know very well that there are very few black firms with that kind of experience and worse, that kind of experience is in the lilly white –owned area of healthcare and insurance. Their educated colleagues at the Development Bank of SA (DBSA) also seemingly got the same memo to gate keep against black professionals. In one of their own recent RFPs calling for a panel of law firms required bidders to have professional indemnity insurance of R100 million per mandate. They too know very well there are only a handful of black law firms, if any at all, with that kind of cover per mandate.

At that notorious crime scene called Electricity (sometimes) Supply Commission (Eskom), they also went further in keeping the status quo well intact and required only those who have experience with them to bid to be on their panel among other ridiculous requirements that simply shout, “No new blacks allowed”. Eskom even had the audacity to narrow the requirements to firms that have experience in doing work for the Zondo Commission, ensuring that whoever got the commission’s work gets the Eskom work too. Hopefully, with the recent outcry by Black Lawyers Association (BLA) and the National Association of Democratic Lawyers (Nadel), justice will see the light of day at that crime scene.

The tendency seem to be spreading to provincial government where some province saw it fit to consolidate their legal services budget and appoint a handful of law firms to cater for the entire province, instead different provincial department procuring their own panels and more law firms getting work. That particular province saw it fit to appoint 4 law firms from a pool 152 firms to service the entire province through this gatekeeping mechanism. Mpumalanga, which remains mostly a government economy, also threatened to do similar gatekeeping for lousy bureaucratic reasons.

These among other longstanding regular government tendencies such as late payment of black service providers, which the Black Business Council (BBC) has highlighted, remain at the core of the uncongenial relationship this government has with black businesses and professionals. The onslaught on black law firms is part of general hostile treatment of black professionals this government has allowed to flourish and persistently promote while preaching the opposite. A day will come when black professionals in general give their own government the middle finger and when that day comes; the politics of this country will take a revolutionary drastic turn.