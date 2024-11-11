The fight for local economic rights: Thabo Maphike’s death highlights growing violence against entrepreneurs

Well-known spaza shop owner and an advocate for local entrepreneurs, Thabiso Maphike, 54, has been shot and killed in what his family and community members suspect to be a targeted assassination related to his business activities, in Bophelong Township near Sharpeville on Friday. His death comes just months after he survived an assassination attempt in January, where he was shot at 14 times but miraculously survived after sustaining a gun wound to his leg.

Maphike is not the first business owner in the province to be killed in similar circumstances this year. In February, Happy Nyawuza was killed inside his shop in Ratanda. His death came shortly after the deaths of Nkosinathi Phillip Etienne Ngondo, Mandla Ncoco, Moeketsi Mollo as well as Patrick Mokhema who was also killed allegedly in the hands of his competitors in Ratanda, Heidelberg, about 50km south-east of Johannesburg. Thabiso Maphike died in a hail of bullets after unknown gunmen pounced on him while inside his car just opposite his spaza shop in Bophelo Township near Sharpeville on Friday. Picture: Itumeleng English / Independent Newspapers Family spokesperson Molantwa Maphike echoed the anguish shared by the family, stating that while they were not surprised by his brother’s violent end — given the earlier attempt on his life — they were heartbroken nonetheless.

“Our brother died fighting for the rights of South Africans to run their own shops, and he has been targeted for his position on the economic rights of his fellow South Africans,” he said on Sunday. “The police failed to investigate the numerous threats to his life.” Despite having escaped death once, Maphike remained steadfast in his resolve to champion local economic rights.

Former Kaizer Chiefs player, Ntsie Maphike, Maphike’s older brother, revealed that he and his wife have in the past been the victims of threats made against him over his involvement as a supermarket owner which led to him abandoning his business. “We will miss you, my boy. May your soul repose in eternal peace. I had to sell my supermarket because of this foreign invasion. My wife was almost killed. It was no longer safe for my family,” the former Kaizer Chiefs defender tweeted at the weekend. The escalating tensions in Bophelong are evidenced by recent violent events, including serious clashes that erupted just weeks prior when several foreign-owned shops were looted by locals following a separate shooting incident.

Community leader Themba Vutha Mnisi noted the alarming trend pointing towards the targeting of local entrepreneurs, declaring: “It can’t be a coincidence that Maphike is shot dead two weeks after speaking out against the infiltration of spaza shops by illegal foreigners.” The situation has reached a boiling point, prompting a collective vow from community members to safeguard their economic interests. The Progressive Civics Congress, a community group in the area, denounced the killing as “senseless” and called for the government intervention. They urged the establishment of a task force specifically tasked with investigating attacks against local business figures and providing enhanced support for township economic initiatives.

“His bravery and resilience were evident when he survived an earlier attempt on his life this year,” the Congress stated in a public release. “Thabiso’s death is a stark reminder of the ongoing struggle for Black township economy development and the urgent need for government intervention.” As the police continue to investigate the murder, Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed that a case of murder has been opened. He reported that Maphike was shot while exiting his shop and entering a vehicle parked outside, resulting in multiple gunshot wounds before he was declared dead at the scene.

“Police are on the lookout for the suspects after a 54-year-old tuck shop owner was allegedly shot and killed in Bophelong, Sedibeng District, on Friday 08 November 2024. It is reported that the deceased came out of his tuck shop and got into the passenger seat of the car that had parked outside. He was then accosted by suspects who fired several shots at him, while inside the car,” Masondo said. Masondo added that the victim who was shot multiple times on Friday was in the company of his driver who escaped unharmed. “The victim was declared dead on the scene by paramedics. Police have opened a case of murder and are on the lookout for the suspects,” he added. Masondo indicated that the alleged hitmen or hitman remain at large, adding to the palpable fear and insecurity felt among many residents.