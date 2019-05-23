A metro police officer stopping cars.

Joburg residents are facing good and bad news in the city council’s 2019/20 budget. The good news is crime and billing issues are on the decline but the bad news is electricity goes up by 13% and water by 9.9%, both above inflation.

Property rates and refuse removal tariffs remain 5.5% and 7% respectively.

Yesterday, mayoral committee member for finance Funzela Ngobeni said crime in Joburg dropped by 4.9% between 2007 and 2017.

This was attributed to additional Joburg metro police officers and visible policing. An additional 1500 officers were set to join the force in the first quarter of next year. The city council, he said, was forced to increase the cost of electricity and water as these were supplied by Eskom and Rand Water which dictated prices.

Real GDP growth this year was expected to reach 1.5% - improving moderately to 2.1% in 2021, a far cry from the mayor’s promise of 5% growth.

Ngobeni said the city council made promises last year which were delivered.

“It’s important to take stock. We promised to improve the lives of our poor. We did this when we delivered, among other things, 4000 site-and-serviced stands and 6261 mixed-income housing units and electrified 2600 households in our informal settlements,” Ngobeni said.

The city council opened opportunity centres in Roodepoort, Diepsloot and Orange Farm and were on the verge of launching a new opportunity seekers database to connect job-seeking residents to work opportunities, he said.

The city council was set to upgrade 22 old-age homes and some hostels.

Ngobeni said significant strides were made to fix the billing crisis.

“We have 9000 bill-related queries outstanding. This translates to less than 1% of all bills.

“This is compared with 100000 queries when we first began tackling the city’s billing challenges,” he said.

The R64.5billion represented an operating budget of R56.7bn and a capital budget of R7.8bn.

The three-year capital budget appropriation requested was R24.3bn.



