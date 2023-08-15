The hottest red carpet looks at Miss SA

Johannesburg - On Sunday evening, all roads led to Sun International’s flagship venue, the SunBet Arena at Time Square where Natasha Joubert was crowned Miss SA 2023. Joubert was the first to wear the brand new crown dubbed Mowana, the “Tree of Life”.

Apart from the crowning moment, red carpet looks are always a major highlight of the event as many marvel at the beauty of fashion that South Africans deliver. This year was no different, guests delivered head-turning looks. Blue Mbombo has also shown consistency in dressing to make a statement. She made an appearance as Barbie, dazzling in pink.

South African model, creative, and media personality Blue Mbombo. Photo Supplied Former Miss SA Tamaryn Green also showed up looking ravishing in her black and white maxi dress. Former Miss SA Tamaryn Green . Photo Supplied Miss SA 2022, Ndavi Nokeri who was to hand over the crown to Joubert made an appearance in a beautiful garment that brought out her magnificence. Hollywood star Thuso Mbedu also graced the affair joining the star-studded judging panel.

Hollywood sensation Thuso Mbedu. Photo Supplied Bonang Matheba got a nod on social media and looked like a regal beauty in all four of her ensembles. Glittering in a subtle shade of pink, Gogo Maweni honoured her invitation as well. Tumi Powerhouse was an angel in a white dress topping her look with gold majestic accessories.

The judging panel consisted of, American fashion designer, model, and reigning Miss Universe – R’Bonney Gabriel, actress, presenter, voice-over artist, model, author, and entrepreneur Leandie du Randt, South African media icon and award-winning investigative TV journalist Devi Sankaree Govender and South African model, public speaker, businesswoman and former Miss South Africa - Jo-Ann Strauss. The seven finalists competing for the crown were Anke Rothmann, 23, from the Northern Cape; Bryoni Govender, 26, from Gauteng; Homba Mazaleni, 23, from the Eastern Cape; Jordan van der Vyver, 27, from the Western Cape; Melissa Nayimuli, 27, from the Eastern Cape; Nande Mabala, 25, , from the Western Cape and Joubert, 25, from Gauteng. Stephanie Weil, CEO of the Miss South Africa Organisation: “Huge congratulations to Natasha, our newly crowned Miss South Africa 2023.

“A worthy winner, she embodies the Miss South Africa Organisation’s vision that if you can dream it you can achieve it and that just one person can make a big difference. May this year’s winner inspire a nation. “We can’t wait to see what she achieves. “And well done to runner-up Bryoni and the other five finalists who gave it their all on the evening.