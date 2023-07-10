The Imbumba Foundation continues to empower girls

Johannesburg - The conversation about feminine hygiene continues to take priority as more people pledge to be beacons of light for girls from destitute backgrounds. The Imbumba Foundation has been at the forefront of the Caring4Girls initiative, which provides some relief to schoolgirls and raises awareness about menstrual health.

The foundation has offered these girls the opportunity to continue their education without the restraint of hygiene risks, discomfort, embarrassment or loss of dignity. This has also given birth to Trek4Mandela, an annual expedition to Africa’s tallest mountain, Mount Kilimanjaro, that raises funds for sanitary pads for African schoolgirls who cannot afford them. Over the years, there has been growth in the initiative as more notable people have jumped on board to be part of the awareness campaign.

International artist and humanitarian Sarah Güsten-Marr also joined the cause in support of young girls and to spread awareness about menstrual health. Güsten-Marr, who has always had a spirit for addressing social issues, wrote a heartfelt song, Letter2Mandela where she honours Nelson Mandela for the remarkable legacy he left. “We are women, and a massive fact on this earth would be that there is no human being that would walk this earth without us. So the fact that men and women are born comes from the cycle that God has given us, which is the menstrual cycle. Girls shouldn’t feel ashamed; they become mothers. And I had the pleasure of meeting Richard, and I think it is absolutely extraordinary that a man created the Imbumba Foundation. That a man respected women enough to climb up Kilimanjaro to raise money for our global women’s issues. And it is a man. I wanted to support this man and this cause,” she said.

Speaking about what sparked her interest in writing the song, she said she wanted to honour Mandela for bringing peace despite suffering oppression. “I have an almost 23-year-old and a 19-year-old, and I am blessed and happy that they were born during Madiba’s life. I feel that Nelson Mandela has given us the biggest and stronger lesson. Madiba chose to come out of prison and not ignite the fire of hatred, and that is what people do not understand.” The launch of the song that was held at Sanctuary Mandela saw a slew of notable personalities, including Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri, actor Clement Maosa and popular music star PD Joke, celebrate jointly.