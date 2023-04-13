The Johannesburg Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) expressed strong objection on behalf of its members to the City of Johannesburg’s proposed tariff increases for the 2023/24 fiscal year.
The City of Johannesburg has proposed above-inflation increases on properties in the area come July 1 this year. The proposed increases include 5.3% in rates plus an increase in valuation; 9.3% in water and sewer tariffs; 7% in Pikitup tariffs; and 14.97% in power tariffs.
According to the JCCI, these proposed increases will severely impact the survival of businesses and may lead to a rise in unemployment.
JCCI CEO Bernadette Zeiler said JCCI recognizes the need for local governments to fund various services and projects; however, it is essential that these increases are fair and reasonable and that citizens are not punished for past mismanagement of the city.
‘’These tariffs should not place an undue burden on businesses and individuals."
‘’The proposed increases will cause businesses to struggle to stay afloat and may lead to further economic hardship in the already challenging business environment.’’
She said JCCI strongly encourages the Johannesburg City Council to reconsider the proposed tariff increases and to engage in constructive dialogue with business leaders to find alternative solutions that do not cause undue harm to the economy and businesses.
‘’We urge all businesses to raise their concerns with their local representatives and actively engage with the City Council to express their views.
‘’JCCI remains committed to promoting a sustainable and thriving business environment in Johannesburg for all,’’ said Zeiler.
Attempts to get a comment from the City of Johannesburg spokesperson proved fruitless.