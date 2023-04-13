The Johannesburg Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) expressed strong objection on behalf of its members to the City of Johannesburg’s proposed tariff increases for the 2023/24 fiscal year.

The City of Johannesburg has proposed above-inflation increases on properties in the area come July 1 this year. The proposed increases include 5.3% in rates plus an increase in valuation; 9.3% in water and sewer tariffs; 7% in Pikitup tariffs; and 14.97% in power tariffs.

According to the JCCI, these proposed increases will severely impact the survival of businesses and may lead to a rise in unemployment.

JCCI CEO Bernadette Zeiler said JCCI recognizes the need for local governments to fund various services and projects; however, it is essential that these increases are fair and reasonable and that citizens are not punished for past mismanagement of the city.