ANC National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe has urged Western Cape residents to vote for the party in order for it to deliver on things it has promised. Mantashe said this while he was in George on the party’s campaign trail.

“1994 was the start of our journey to a better life for all, a society based on the values of justice, peace, redemption and reconciliation. This journey is far from over. More still needs to be done to lift people out of poverty and ensure the human dignity of all. “Faith-Based Organisations (FBO) played a critical role in the Struggle for freedom by opposing the injustices of apartheid. Our journey towards social cohesion, solidarity and national unity continues,” he added. Mantashe further said in the next five years, the party would collaborate with traditional leadership on local development, land management and strengthen co-operation with Contralesa.

As a party, Mantashe said they will continue to fight for access to the land, free compulsory education, and access to quality healthcare. “We ask all eligible voters to vote ANC so that we can continue to strengthen state institutions with technical capacity and skilled personnel to ensure greater coordination and planning of service provision, with the active involvement of all South Africans. “Our country has come a long way. We have made incredible strides and achieved so much together. By renewing the mandate of ANC, we will build on the foundations of the 30 years of freedom. Our journey to a better life with equal opportunities for all continues.”