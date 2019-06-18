Propel’s photo booths are capable of giving your face that sculpted, contoured, glowing from within look as seen in this image.

Propel Photo Booths latest photo booth feature is the Kardashian Photo Booth. It was first made famous by the one and only Kardashian clan when seemingly flawless photos of guests at Kim and Kanye West’s wedding appeared online.

“The famous friends of reality TV’s biggest stars flocked to get their pictures taken at the booth and then post the chic black and white images on social media, prompting millions of fans to like and share the photographs, and creating a great deal of discussion about how to achieve the same look in your own pictures.”

It’s hard to believe that these pictures have not been professionally shot or edited like you would see in a glossy magazine and that they do in fact come from a photo booth! Up until recently it was virtually impossible to achieve this same effect with a photo booth until USA based MirMir managed to do just that. Before then, your options to achieve the Kardashian look, especially on a large scale at parties or events, were seriously limited. Fast forward to this year and Propel Photo Booth developed their very own Kardashian Photo Booth.

Propel’s photo booths are capable of perfectly replicating the effect seen in pictures from events such as the Kardashian/West wedding, instantly giving your face that sculpted, contoured, glowing from within look that the Kardashians have made so desirable. The Kardashian style filter option on our photo booths beautifully evens and enhances all skin tones, making it an excellent choice for both solo and group photographs. The filter produces a softening and blurring effect to erase all evidence of blemishes and creates a smooth air brushed effect.

Pictures are printed in black in white, traditionally more flattering although these are truly stunning and would not look out of place on a magazine cover or billboard. In short, it makes everyone look gorgeous and certainly highlights your best features. Do you need to see it to believe it?

