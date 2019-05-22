Labour Court Judge Anton Steenkamp, who died from a snake bite while in Zambia, was a man of integrity who contributed significantly to labour matters, the

Steenkamp, 57,was in Zambia on leave with his wife Catherine when he was bitten by a black mamba. He died on Monday.

“In his role as a Labour Court judge, he ensured that there was fair administration of justice. Through progressive jurisprudence, South African workers are protected from arbitrary unfair workplace practices with the introduction of progressive labour laws since the dawn of our constitutional democracy. We wish to pass condolences to his family, his wife, colleagues and all stakeholders in the labour fraternity,” the union said on Monday.

The Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council also expressed shock at Judge Steenkamp’s passing.

“The council wishes to extend its deepest and sincerest condolences to the Steenkamp family. He will be remembered as an excellent judge and labour lawyer. Hamba kahle (go well).”

The SA Society of Labour Law (Saslaw) said Judge Steenkamp would be remembered for his excellent work in labour law.

“He will be fondly remembered as an excellent judge and labour lawyer who contributed significantly to the development of our labour law jurisprudence. He also served as the president of Saslaw. We are deeply saddened by his death,” said Saslaw president Ludwig Frahm-Arp.

International Relations and Co-operation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said she had asked the South African High Commission in Zambia to provide all the necessary support to the Steenkamp family. - African News Agency