The Mangaung 7, popularly known as M7, allegedly receiving death threats

The Mangaung 7, popularly known as M7, the group of former Free State ANC councillors who were expelled by the party in March and are now standing for elections in Mangaung, say they are receiving death threats, allegedly from “ANC-aligned comrades”. The councillors will be on the ballot in a week’s time in the hope of removing the the ANC from power.

The M7 councillors allegedly received death threats via phone calls from individuals they know, telling them to “step out of the elections”. “My brother, we worked together in the ANC for many, you may lose your life if you fight us like this. Step out of the election. We will see how we can work together. The system is very big,” the comrade on the phone is said to have threatened. If the ANC loses the wards, they may find themselves on the opposition benches come August, which may injure their build-up towards the 2024 elections.

The Mangaung Seven became vocal against the alleged corruption in the municipality, lamenting that the government of the city had privatised the Bloemfontein stadium for the “usage of white people of only” and the alleged disappearance of R150 million from the council’s coffers. “We will not be threatened or bribed into submission by the ANC and its cohort. They know they are close to losing the city and they are afraid. The threats are normal. That’s what they do when they can’t control you. They expel you or murder you. We are not afraid,” the councillor told “The Star”. “The Star” is in possession of a voice note from a female compatriot warning the candidates that their lives many be in danger. In the voice note the Sotho-speaking woman says: “Be careful as you go on the last days of the campaign. There’s guys want you dead. Don’t eat anywhere and don’t drive anywhere alone.”

“What the council have subjected our people to are human rights violation. It’s painful. This new ANC is heartless. As we speak there are no rubbish collections in Mangaung. The rubbish infests diseases and rats, in a time of cholera like we are in. How can this be acceptable? “When you go around the city and the townships you see heaps of rubbish uncollected. The townships are worse. Service delivery is at an all-time low. In most areas, non-existent. They can’t kill us all,” M7 told “The Star”. The seven also clashed with the municipality over what they said were tenders given to family members of politicians.