‘The Masked Singer’ already making waves as fan-favourite

Johannesburg - Barely a month since its premiere, The Masked Singer SA has already been making waves as many hail the music show for being great entertainment. Hosted by the ever-vim and vigour comedian, Mpho Popps, the show features prominent personalities and entertainment superstars singing well-known songs while bejewelled in full-body costumes and masks to hide their identities.

J’Something of MiCasa, renowned DJ Sithelo Shozi, funny man Skhumba, media personalities, and Somizi have been identified as the entertaining panel of detectives on the show. The detectives must guess who is behind the mask. The flamboyant masks and costumes have a personality of their own and invite as much commentary as the performances themselves do.

In the recent show, legendary Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana midfielder Doctor Khumalo became the third disguised player. In the launch episode of this fun-filled sing-off featuring big name stars hidden in spectacular costumes, the Zebra turned out to be chef extraordinaire The Lazy Makoti. The following week, rugby giant Victor Matfield was unmasked as the tallest and most charming rooster ever seen.

Unfortunately, the “bald head” of Soccerman had to roll off next, kicking our beloved 16V Doctor Khumalo out of the competition. SABC’s head of local productions Lala Tuku spoke with exhilaration about the show. “For years now, we have been wanting to offer this show to our audiences. It is one of the hottest reality show properties in the world, and now at last, South Africa will have its very own version.

“This is thanks to the collaboration of the SABC, Primedia, and Rose and Oaks Media. Our audiences are in for a real treat. The show is an entertainment festival, with its magical music, the wizardry of masks, and the splendour of costumes. This is the biggest musical mystery show on the planet, and it is for our local audiences. Radio personality Anele Mdoda was confident that South Africa would embrace the singing show. “The Masked Singer is the new wave of music shows that have had viewers across the world enthralled for the past three decades. “We remember how the Shell Road to Fame shows in South Africa many years ago got families sitting together to back their favourites.