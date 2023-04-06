‘The Masked Singer SA’ coming to your screens this month

Johannesburg - South African viewers are set to be steered to a new tunnel of fun as the television reality show, The Masked Singer, graces the screens in April with an interesting twist of entertainment. The show, with broadcasts in over 50 countries, is one of the most-watched reality competition shows in the US.

Entertainment personalities and superstars will sing well-known songs while bejewelled in full-body costumes and masks to disguise their identities. J’Something of MiCasa, DJ Sithelo Shozi, funny man Skhumba, and media personalities Somizi and Anele Mdoda will be bringing all the entertainment as the panel of detectives on the show. Popular comedian Mpho Pops will be at the helm of the show as the host.

The dazzling masks and costumes have a personality of their own and invite as much commentary as the performances. A celebrity panel of detectives must guess who is behind the mask. The studio audience is a rich component of the show, voting together with the celebrity detectives for their favourite performance. The least popular performers are eliminated, but not before she or he removes costumes and masks to reveal their true identities. “Take it off” roars the audience, along with the judges, in an electric atmosphere, followed by shrieks of surprise and delight as the celebrity is unmasked.

Mdoda explains: “The Masked Singer is the new wave of music shows that has had viewers across the world enthralled for the last three decades. We remember how the Shell Road to Fame shows in South Africa many years ago got families sitting together to back their favourites. The Masked Singer is the new generation of singing shows, and I am certain South African audiences will embrace this show with the same passion and intensity that they did the earlier generation singing competition show. “Every element of the show has been carefully selected, from the costumes to the host to the panel of detectives. The masks, designed by Rose and Oaks Media, have been localised to reflect the best of what South Africa has to offer. The high-energy and fresh-faced Mpho Pops will host the show. His winning sense of humour and inquisitive nature are what are required in a detective show like this,” Mdoda said. “He is a newcomer to the shiny floor format, and he is the perfect person to guide the viewers down this tunnel of fun.”