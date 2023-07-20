The memory of the night when Senzo Meyiwa was killed will remain in my mind even after 20 years – Zandile Khumalo

Johannesburg – Zandile Khumalo has sworn that the memory of what happened the night Bafana Bafana player Senzo Meyiwa was killed would remain in her mind even after 20 years. Khumalo, who was one of the occupants in the house the night Meyiwa was killed, was responding during the cross-examination of Sipho Ramosepele, the legal counsel for Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, and Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi.

She stressed that even though the alleged robbery and shooting of Meyiwa took place almost a decade ago, she would remember the incident for years to come. She stressed that she was certain that the second intruder who came into her Vosloorus home on October 26, 2014, was Ntanzi. Khumalo said the first time she saw Ntanzi was during the testimony of Meyiwa's childhood friend, Mthokozisi Thwala, when the trial was still being heard by High Court Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela.

She told Ramosepele that even though she did not alert the police upon noticing him, and nor was she ever called in for an identification parade by the police following his arrest, she knew she would get an opportunity to have her say one day. "I remember the whole face as is, his height as well as his body," responded Khumalo when asked how she recalled Ntanzi as one of the intruders who entered the home. "The police did not inform me, but I overheard the news of their arrests. I avoid TV, especially the news, because of this matter, although the situation forces me to remember."

In her evidence, Khumalo provided descriptions of the two intruders who came into the house, explaining that the first intruder was short, had dreadlocks, and was armed with a firearm, while the second was not too light and was taller than the first. Yesterday, the court had to cut short proceedings after Khumalo indicated she had a “pain in her chest” shortly before she was due to start cross-examination. The court will continue with Khumalo's cross-examination after the adjournment.