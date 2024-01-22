The new season of ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ kicks off

Big Brother Mzansi: S’ya Mosha’s eagerly awaited fourth season debuted this past weekend on Mzansi Magic, sparking a surge of interest in and enthusiasm for the show. DJ and producer Tyler ICU ft Tumelo.za, Leemackrazy and Khaul Anderson, kicked off the concert with an electrifying DJ set/mix that featured the smash song “Mnike”.

As event presenter Lawrence Maleka arrived, Kamo Mphela turned things up a notch by performing “Dalie”, another fan favourite, on stage with her dance team. First up was a tour of the spanking new house, which this year Biggie designed to be an explosion of colour, roomy and reminiscent of a fun sanctuary for the housemates, with certain decor items given by the show’s lead sponsor, Lotto Star. A large parlour, garden, deck, jacuzzi, spacious kitchen, bathroom, storeroom, and of course, a nice diary room for Biggie’s interactions with the housemates.

The announcement of the “Big Brother Mzansi” Season 4 housemates was also a highlight of the evening. The list of 23 housemates includes Neo Sibiya, Alfredoh Matsingwane, Liyema Phantsi, Zinhle Mofokeng, Mbali Miya, Siphosethu Mxunyelwa, Palesa Motanyane, Elsie Sese, Eulanda Monyai, Ichumile Nozibele, Lerato Modise, Harriet Mthimunye, Takalani Muthige, Mfanele Nduku, Wilfred Thathane, Sinaye Kotobe, Mcjuniour Zondi, Mishack Mazibuko, Sabelo Ncube, Muthusiemang Bika, Lindokuhle Nsele, Chuene Kaapu, and Tshepo Tau. Maleka wasted no time in introducing the first housemate, and that was Makhekhe, a self-confessed “ladies’ man” who came in already hyped, ready for ‘ukumosha’.

It was reported that viewers can expect a roller-coaster of emotions with romances, sweet smooches, heated sessions, and gossip sessions that soon escalate into epic confrontations. Speaking about the upcoming season, Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels, said: “Big Brother S’ya Mosha’ is a disruption of the norm. It means setting a new bar and being the most memorable season for disrupting and breaking away from what is expected. Viewers are familiar with what ‘Big Brother’ is all about, and they know what to expect every season, or so they think. With this season, we are messing with those perceptions and blowing their expectations out of the water.” “Big Brother Mzansi” executive producer Natalie Bleksley of Red Pepper Productions said: “You may think you know how ‘Big Brother’ operates, but Season 4 has more than just a few twists and turns that will keep viewers guessing.