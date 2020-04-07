The original TV 'It Girl' has left the building - tributes pour in for V Mash

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Tributes and kind messages poured in for 1990s South African IT girl, actress and presenter Vinolia Mashego, who died in her sleep in Mamelodi, Pretoria, on Friday. Zola Hashatsi, fellow actor and friend of the energetic Jam Alley presenter, announced on Instagram that Mashego died in her sleep on April 3. “Funeral will be this Friday April 10. Limited to family. Please respect the family, friends and us to mourn peacefully,” he wrote. Condolences poured in for the late star, affectionately known as V-Mash, who ruled Friday evening television. The 56-year-old was most popular for her personality and catch phrases, notably the “Iyo, Bangani Iyo”.

Mashego was also part of the original cast of Generations, playing the role of the feisty Hilda Letlalo in the SABC1 soap opera.

She co-hosted popular teen show Jam Alley, which was originally broadcast on CCV-TV and later SABC1 until 2001, when she was allegedly fired by producers for her erratic behaviour.

After departure from Jam Alley, Mashego fell on hard times when she was unemployed before she reappeared on South African screens with a minor role in SABC2 soapie Muvhango in 2010.

In January 2014, V-Mash returned to presenting when she joined Mzansi Magic music show PLS Call Me.

Her most recent work includes being a presenter on prank show Bheka Sikumbambile on Moja Love, which premiered last month and an appearance on SABC2 drama series, Giyani: Land of Blood.

Following the announcement of her death, tributes from fellow actors, celebrities and fans alike poured in on social media.

Musician and Metro FM personality Mo Flava wrote on Twitter that Mashego was epic and gifted.

“I am sure she inspired many through her talent and ability. I am happy to have witnessed what she was all about. #RIPVMash,” he wrote.

The Department of Arts and Culture staff wrote on their page that they were saddened to learn about the passing.

They described Mashego as someone who “became a leader of popular culture in the 1990s and will forever be remembered for breathing life into the soul of our nation.”

Tweeps shared their fondest memories of her through videos of the popular show.

Goodwill Thomo remembered how he did not miss an episode of Jam Alley because of Mashego, while sport presenter Andile Ncube called Mashego “The Greatest of All Time”. “No one has gone close to her artistry and genius as a host/presenter.”

Felicity Shiba, who used to be a Simunye presenter while Jam Alley was on air, said: “What a time and privilege to have experienced and been part of her magic. The original black girl magic.”

Twitter user @DrCamModisane called Mashego the “Bonang of the 1990s” and sent condolences to the Mashego family.

“V-Mash was the first example of ‘dare to dream’, ‘black girl it’s possible’ Literally first of her name for the entertainment industry. Tshela tshoeu Vinolia Mashego,” wrote Mzansi Magic’s The Queen actress Dineo Langa on Twitter.

A star has Fallen #vmash RIp 💔 pic.twitter.com/InVJHgU4wU — NYIKO WA MUTSONGA 🇿🇦 (@nyikoo_prince) April 6, 2020