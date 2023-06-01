The Parliament building will be up again in two years

Johannesburg - Secretary of Parliament Xolile George says the reconstruction process of fire-damaged Parliament buildings will be completed within two years. George said that given the nature of the damage, it was envisaged that it would take anywhere between 42 and 48 months to do the work, but he said, he was pleased that in Parliament's discussion with the DBSA and taking into account their own technical capability, it was ascertained that the project could be done within 24 months.

George said last year, during the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana allocated R2 billion to Parliament for the reconstruction project of the parliament building. George said the DBSA was the most suitable entity to play this role, given its expertise and statement of capability that they have demonstrated in assisting a wide array of government departments in implementing massive infrastructure-scale projects. “They have quite a huge programme of infrastructure delivery in their portfolio, and to us, when we look at that undertaking given the urgency of work that needs to be done, we have identified them as the most comprehensive multidisciplinary state institution that is designed to have the requisite expertise to help us manage a project of this nature,” George said.

George also pointed out that areas of partnership between Parliament and the DBSA for the purpose of this project will include capacity development, technical support, and the implementation of infrastructure projects. The secretary of Parliament said that part of the prioritisation of the work would include clearing the site and making sure that they could determine what could still be secured and what was not possible to secure. “It is therefore envisaged that, through this project, South Africa will have a new Chamber that fully serves the imperatives of our constitutional democracy, which includes sufficient capacity for joint sittings of the two Houses.