The people’s poet lets it rip on ‘Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC and his GNU’

The people’s poet, Mzwakhe Mbuli, is the latest to lambaste President Cyril Ramaphosa’s “ANC-led Government of National Unity (GNU)”. Mbuli let it rip on his beloved ANC after he released a song titled “Government of Uncertainty” or “Government of National U-turn”, voicing his dissent of the newly formed arrangement that saw the former governing party teaming with their long time opposition, the DA.

The song, which describes the ANC leaders, including Ramaphosa, as liars and people who have betrayed the party’s voters, went viral on social media this week. Speaking exclusively to The Star on Wednesday, Mbuli, a recognised Struggle activist and renowned poet, said he felt betrayed by the conclusion Ramaphosa and the ANC had taken to team up with the DA. He asked many questions as to why some of his comrades would be treated better than the others? He was referring to some ANC members who have got away with being implicated in wrongdoing but are still in leadership positions.

“It’s so sad that for 30 years one has witnessed the deterioration of this country … If this country is poor … how come you spend a billion on a commission but at the end of the day you have a person like Zizi Kodwa? A person who gets arrested and tomorrow he becomes a Member of Parliament? So the step-aside policy only works for Ace Magashule and not Zizi?” asked Mbuli. “This makes you believe that there is an ANC of Ramaphosa. Imagine who you can compare Mbalula (Fikile, ANC secretary-general) with? When they talk they talk with arrogance … They cost the votes with arrogance,” said a visibly livid Mbuli. Taking a swipe at Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala scandal, he said: “If you and I were found with dollars, whether it’s in a mattress or a car boot, with millions of dollars, we would be out on bail as I speak … We are in a country where everything is shifted under the carpet. Where in the world would you find these conditions?... You are a billionaire but we still find you with illegal dollars in your house.

“Another contradiction that is baffling is a question: Why (Justice Raymond) Zondo spent a billion in a commission that did not get anybody arrested? No wonder why they lost votes.” ANC elders were not spared in Mbuli’s rant. He mentioned former presidents Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and former Gauteng premier Tokyo Sexwale, saying they did not know where their bread was buttered. “Mbeki went in public, because he is a big name, and he attracted media attention, calling ANC people criminals. That he won’t campaign for the ANC, then came Kgalema saying the ANC must lose votes so that they become the opposition. Tokyo was talking about billions hitting hard on the ANC … Then this year the three of them are on the ground campaigning for the same ANC. Particularly in the same Gauteng that was lost.

“And then there is (former deputy president David Mabuza), who in 2022 on Christmas promised the ex-combatants early Christmas bonus. He disappeared and left the deputy presidency of the country … Now he comes out from the woodwork and starts canvassing for the ANC. “The build-up to the elections, Helen Zille was saying they were going to bury the ANC. So much has been said. “I did not envisage that it was the same party that was going to team up with the ANC,” he said.