The protest against the ANC is misplaced: Mbalula

A group of ANC members protested outside the Birchwood Hotel in Ekurhuleni, where the party is set to discuss the way forward on who will be suitable candidates to co-govern with it after it failed to garner 50% to hold office in this year’s elections. The protest was led by former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter Thuthukile Zuma, who characterised the DA as a “racist organisation”.

Zuma said the aim of the protest was to send a message that the DA didn’t have a place in the government of national unity (GNU) that was about to be put in place pending successful negotiations. “This is the same DA that burnt down our flag a few months ago. They have no patriotism and they stand diametrically opposed to transformation. “They don’t believe in all our (ANC) transformative legislation and policies and they do everything in their power as we have seen in the past 30 years to undermine the project of transformation, such as issues of poverty, unemployment and inequality,” she added.

Another party staffer and former spokesperson of ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, Esethu Hasane, said he was not against the DA, but the DA was in fact the one against the ANC, saying that the party had always positioned itself as the ANC’s enemy number one. “They have opposed each and every legislation tabled by the ANC in Parliament with an over 80% record. “The latest rejection is with the hate crimes bill which punishes racism, and the National Health Insurance (NHI), as well as the Bela bill, which seeks to transform the educational system, so the DA cannot be in any consideration of the ANC,” Hasane explained.

He said the DA was rejected by 80% of voters in May 2024 due to their regressive stance on progressive policies aimed at advancing the rights and addressing past imbalances. “We say, ‘Not in our name!’ and urge that the ANC NEC (national executive committee) uphold the principles of transformation and equality.” Meanwhile, Mbalula poured cold water on the protest, saying it was reliant on false information.