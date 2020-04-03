The Queen actress leaves soapie for Motsweding FM

Motsoealedi Setumo is broadening her horizons. The actress has officially joined Motsweding FM’s drive team as a co-anchor. While many know her for her role on Mzansi Magic’s The Queen, Setumo received training in radio. “I graduated from Boston Media House, specialising in Radio Broadcasting,” she says. This won’t be her first time on the radio station, having had a show, Motswako, in 2018.

“The drive show is already such a well-produced show, so I’m bringing a different element to the show.”

Setumo’s detour into acting came by chance.

“God planted two seeds in me when he planted talent. Acting has always been a part of it all; and the first acting role I got, I was still working as a content producer on Radio 2000. I attended one acting workshop where the-then casting director of Generations spotted me and she decided to call me up for an audition and the rest is history.”

Fans of The Queen will get to see her for the last time this month.

“The character Mmabatho was my third role even though a lot of people think it was my first role because that is the only time they were introduced to Motsoaledi. The transition from the other two roles into Mmabatho was a move from a lingerie model, to a gold digger to this hardcore Christian. It was a difficult and beautiful journey for me to watch.”

She played Thabitha Cele on Generations: The Legacy and Tselane Dlamini on Greed & Desire.

Setumo said she appreciates the fact that she was never typecast, as was often the case in the industry.

“I have played three different characters that have no elements that link them. It was a beautiful transition and I will forever be happy that I managed to pull it off. Of the three roles, I enjoyed playing Tselane the most. She had a lot of elements to her and went through many emotions. She stretched me a lot.”

Setumo said she was excited about the new chapter of her life.

“At the moment, I am focusing on radio full time but I am not closing off acting completely. I think for this year my focus will be on the radio show. I am broadening my horizons.”

Setumo is one of the additions to the radio shake up. Over at Metro FM, new talent has joined the line-up.

Lindi Sirame, Rorisang Thandekiso and Nthabeleng Matela are three of the four new additions to the station. Sirame takes over from Relebogile Mabotja who joined Metro FM a year ago after leaving talk radio 702. Mabotja was part of the morning show team with DJ Fresh.

She recently expressed her feelings about leaving Metro FM on her Twitter page, saying that it was a difficult decision to make. Last month, Kaya FM welcomed the addition of Unathi Nkayi to the midday slot, taking over from Bridget Masinga. In the same month, Thando Thabethe left the 5FM drive show.