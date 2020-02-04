The R707...Free State's 'death trap road'









File picture of a pothole on one of South Africa's roads. Picture: Sizwe Ndingane The appalling state of Free State’s “death trap road” has angered motorists. Users of the road - R707 - between Senekal and Marquard -- have laid complaints on its appalling state. Dubbed the “death trap of road”, it has allegedly been neglected by the provincial government. Regular users continue to suffer the near-death experiences on this 195km regional road. One road user, Lehlohonolo Tau, said most cars that drive on that road are always getting damaged because of the deep potholes.

“My car’s windscreen got damaged last month.

“I was driving past a truck and it was raining that day. I tried to swerve away from the truck and the truck drove into the potholes and a metal-like object hit my car,” Tau said.

Tau said he has been waiting for his windscreen to be fixed.

Road users have also created a Facebook page called “Revive 707” in the hope that the national government will intervene.

Khaweni Mthimkhulu, another motorist, uses the R707 every day to get to work and said the road has had bad potholes for close to six to seven years now.

“The potholes there are very scary,” Mthimkhulu said.

He travels 60kms daily between Petrus Steyn and Lindley and has been forced to do wheel alignment to his vehicle every now and then.

Mthenjwa Ngwenya had an accident on the same road in December while driving with his wife.

“My wife and I were injured in the accident, but we don’t blame the other driver, we blame the road and people who did not maintain the road,” Ngwenya said.

He said he assumed the other driver was also trying to avoid the deep potholes when the accident happened.

“You can see the road is like a death road,” Ngwenya said.

However, the motorists’ views on this road seem to clash with last year’s State of the Province Address delivered by Premier Sisi Ntombela in which she said the government had completed maintenance on the R707.

“We pledged to construct and maintain critical roads. What is pleasing is that we completed the construction and maintenance of the following roads and centre during 2018/19 - R707 road between Senekal and Marquard,” said Ntombela in her speech.

The Star tried to contact the premier for a comment and spokesperson Setjhaba Maphalla referred the query to the provincial department of police, roads and transport.

Hillary Mophethe, spokesperson for the roads department, said they had rehabilitated only 15km of the 195km stretch between 2016 and 2018 to the tune of R56,6million.

This, she said, resulted in 360 jobs being created.

She did not explain why the road was still in such poor condition.