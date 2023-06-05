The search is on for a new Gautrain CEO

Johannesburg – The search is on for a new Gautrain Management Agency (GMA) CEO when the current CEO's term, William Dachs, ends. According to the Gauteng MEC of Transport and Logistics, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, the commencement of the recruitment process is under way.

The Gauteng Department of Transport and Logistics says Dachs will step down at the end of his tenure in February 2024. He was appointed CEO in February 2020. Dachs has also served as the GMA’s COO since 2014 and has also worked as a senior executive manager in the GMA’s Technical Services Unit. Diale-Tlabela expressed her deepest gratitude to Dachs for his solid and impeccable leadership. He has maintained GMA’s standards of excellence, innovation, and good governance.

“We were also fortunate to have someone of his calibre and experience lead the GMA when the COVID-19 pandemic engulfed the entire world,” said Diale-Tlabela. GMA has become one of only three entities in the province to achieve the gold standard of ten consecutive clean audits. The MEC has also announced that the process to appoint a new GMA Board will be initiated to ensure a similar smooth and seamless handover at the board level. The current board’s term of office expires this year.