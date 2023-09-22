The Sex Expo returns to Gauteng, promising live steamy content

The well-known, entertaining adult-themed exhibition, The Sex Expo, returns to the Gallagher Convention Centre from 26 to 29 October for the first time in 10 years.

With remarkable stage shows, enlightening workshops, and a hall full of exhibitor stands showcasing a full range of enticing products, the Sex Expo is bringing tasteful titillation back to premium South African venues. Organisers revealed that Jonty Searll, who has been practising and teaching in the healing world for over 25 years, will be presenting The Theatre of Erotica, an intimate theatre setting focusing on how to give and receive pleasure. This year, the four-day exhibition has taken things up a notch, introducing new activities.

“Theatre of erotica - Jonty Searll presents workshops in an intimate theatre setting focusing on how to give and receive pleasure. Visitors can visually explore ways to improve their sexual pleasure or sexual prowess – a true feast for the eyes. “The Red Room – How to Build a Sex Room of Netflix fame is coming to The Sex Expo. Visit the Red Room, take some sexy pics, and experience it yourself. Couples looking to spice up their bedroom can visit our Red Room and design their own sexy, stylish spaces where they can carry out any fantasy they wish.” Studio of seduction: a private room will allow visitors to participate in workshops given by exhibitors where they hone their sexy skills. These workshops will take place on the hour and will include pole dancing, sensual massage, bondage, and more.