The Soil returns to Bassline Live with its new member after Buhle’s solo venture

Award-winning a cappella group The Soil expresses its excitement to return to Bassline Live at The Lyric Theatre with their newest member, Theo Matshaba. After Buhlebendalo Mda decided to launch her solo career, “The Songstress” took over as an official group member.

Matshoba’s Tale of the Soil is an example of a moment revealing itself. “The Soil is the dopest group on earth right now, for me!” she wrote on Facebook in 2012. But, eish, they need one more member, and I know just the person.“ When Mda took a sabbatical from The Soil in 2016, the group advertised for auditions, and Matshoba applied and landed the job.

It is reported that she filled in remarkably during that period; it was a no-brainer to rely on her to complete the trio’s sounds once more with her attention-commanding voice. “Bassline Live at The Lyric Theatre is like returning home for us. We have performed at that venue for the Soil family, and we are always inspired by how they have received us. This time, it will be different, as we will also give a sneak preview of new material from our upcoming album. As for ‘The Songstress’, all we can say is that you should wait to be amazed; it’s The Soil re-imagined,” said The Soil. The group are working on their latest album and their beautiful single off of this much-anticipated album, “Thandwa Ndim,” which was set for release yesterday, with “The Songstress” and featuring Thee Legacy.

Music lovers can look forward to Ntsika’ Fana-tastic’ Ngxanga and beatboxer Luphindo Ngxanga, this time with “The Songstress”, on November 3. Brad Holmes, Bassline founder, says Bassline has been waiting for the right moment for The Soil to return, and it has arrived. “The Soil are one of many incredible South African talents that Bassline has been fortunate to work with in the last 29 years, and we have watched them grow. We are delighted to have them back on the Bassline Live-promoted stage at the beautiful Lyric Theatre in Gold Reef City.”