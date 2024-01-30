The Soil returns with an album after a seven-year hiatus

After a seven-year hiatus, The Soil makes a return with a highly anticipated album titled Reimagined, with their new member Theo Matshoba, who took over after Buhlebendalo Mda’s solo venture.
While many embrace the changes, the multi-award-winning a capella group from Soweto, brothers singer Ntsika “Fana-tastic” Ngxanga and beatboxer Luphindo Ngxanga, recently celebrated their 20-year journey in the music industry.
Fans have been eagerly expecting The Soil’s groundbreaking comeback album, which promises to demonstrate the band’s musical prowess and progress while showcasing a new, inventive, and extremely spiritual sound.
Both devoted fans and casual listeners will be drawn in by the group’s unique voice combination and deep tunes.
In celebration of this momentous release, The Soil will embark on a nationwide tour, aptly titled after their upcoming album.
The Reimagined Tour promises to be a musical journey filled with emotive performances, connecting the audience with the heart and soul of The Soil’s unparalleled artistry.
Fans can anticipate an immersive experience that transcends borders as The Soil reaffirms its position as a global force in a capella music. Prepare to join The Soil on an unforgettable musical odyssey when the album officially drops on February 23.
One of the members, Ngxanga, revealed that the album is a testament to their journey.
“In this extraordinary moment, as the stars align, we deeply cherish the privilege of once again being entrusted to channel this exquisite body of work. Every ounce of our passion and soul has been poured into crafting this album, a testament to the profound spiritual journey we’ve undergone individually and collectively during our hiatus.
“Now, we stand at the threshold of sharing these enchanting melodies — resonant with beauty and healing — to fill the hearts and souls of all who listen, hoping these harmonies find a lasting home in the depths of everyone’s being,” he said.
The Remarkable Tour saw the group take their uplifting and healing sounds to many parts of the globe, from winning 1st prize at the White Nights at St Petersburg Music Competition, Russia, and performing at the Apollo Theatre, New York, in 2014, to Metro FM Award winners in 2015.
