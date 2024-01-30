The Soil returns with an album after a seven-year hiatus

After a seven-year hiatus, The Soil makes a return with a highly anticipated album titled Reimagined, with their new member Theo Matshoba, who took over after Buhlebendalo Mda’s solo venture. While many embrace the changes, the multi-award-winning a capella group from Soweto, brothers singer Ntsika “Fana-tastic” Ngxanga and beatboxer Luphindo Ngxanga, recently celebrated their 20-year journey in the music industry.

Fans have been eagerly expecting The Soil’s groundbreaking comeback album, which promises to demonstrate the band’s musical prowess and progress while showcasing a new, inventive, and extremely spiritual sound. Both devoted fans and casual listeners will be drawn in by the group’s unique voice combination and deep tunes. In celebration of this momentous release, The Soil will embark on a nationwide tour, aptly titled after their upcoming album.

The Reimagined Tour promises to be a musical journey filled with emotive performances, connecting the audience with the heart and soul of The Soil’s unparalleled artistry. Fans can anticipate an immersive experience that transcends borders as The Soil reaffirms its position as a global force in a capella music. Prepare to join The Soil on an unforgettable musical odyssey when the album officially drops on February 23. One of the members, Ngxanga, revealed that the album is a testament to their journey.