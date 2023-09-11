The Star event proves to be a glittering success

Johannesburg - In-depth conversations paired with cheerful music and delectable food and drinks were the highlight of the celebration of women who graced The Star event at Altitude Beach on Saturday. With women frequently underscoring the importance of having platforms where they can freely unpack thought-provoking conversations about their everyday life experiences, the event presented the desired platform.

Media personality Penny Lebyane was at the helm as the host, keeping the guests entertained following the theme “The Choice Is Yours”. Media personality Penny Lebyane speaking during The Star newspaper, The Choice Is Yours event at Altitude Beach Club-Restaurant in Fourways. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA) At the end of the affair, they walked away with great prizes, such as the Marang Aesthetics Clinic Vouchers valued at R15 000, R12 500, R3000, R2500 and R1000. Other prizes were Honor smart watches, game drive vouchers valued at R440 each, Mangwanani Spa Day vouchers valued at R1 799 each and Bisto gravy powder hampers valued at R500 each.

They also received hampers from world-class innovative healthcare solutions, Salome, Nilotiqa products and Yummy Mummy Clothing. Attendees during The Star newspaper’s The Choice Is Yours event at Altitude Beach Club-Restaurant in Fourways. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA) Award-winning Joburg-based surgeon Dr Brian Monaisa was among the speakers who engaged with the guests, answering questions and having dialogues about cosmetic surgery and other captivating subjects. Monaisa had earlier spoken with The Star about the significance of the event and pointed out that Marang Aesthetics celebrated women daily.

“Women’s Month is about celebrating and affirming women. We at Marang Aesthetics celebrate women daily; we’re privileged and honoured to be able to impact them positively. The best way to celebrate women is to give them the leadership roles they deserve in society. Equity and equal pay are great ways to acknowledge that women ‘hold up half the sky’,” he said. Sex talk with Spicey Luscious during The Star newspaper, The Choice Is Yours event at Altitude Beach Club-Restaurant in Fourways. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA) “Women led the movement to emancipate and empower themselves; they are the key to their continued progress and breaking all glass ceilings. Stay strong and beautiful; the world needs you more than it says. “The Choice is Yours is all about celebrating, empowering and educating women about the tools available to assist them in their daily lives. Come spend the day sharing, being pampered and getting to know other beautiful women. There were some fantastic prizes and give-aways on the day,” said Monaisa.

Lebyane said the event was about encouraging and empowering women to make good choices in every aspect of their lives. The Star newspaper editor Sifiso Mahlangu during The Star newspaper’s The Choice Is Yours event at Altitude Beach Club-Restaurant in Fourways. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA) “We (are) living in crazy times where there aren’t many safe spaces for women, but I think at the end of the day, women need to make choices for themselves to create those spaces. Yes, there are spaces that we do not have control over,” she said. Sharing a heartfelt message to other women, she said: “It can be very overwhelming because we are bombarded with so many messages. But it’s important to look at what kind of life I want to live and what kind of mark I want to make.”