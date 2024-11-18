‘The Suit’: a captivating journey through love and betrayal in Sophiatown

The Suit at Theatre on the Square brings Can Themba’s classic South African story to life in a mesmerising performance filled with humour, tension, and poignant social commentary. Directed by the talented J.Bobs Tshabalala, this adaptation manages to weave the rich history of apartheid-era Sophiatown with universal themes of love, betrayal, and resilience, leaving the audience spellbound.

The staging is simple yet evocative, setting the scene with a kist piled with clothes, a neatly arranged table, and chairs on a black-and-white checkered carpet — a perfect homage to Sophiatown's lively yet troubled spirit. As jazz music ushers the audience in, it’s clear that the ambiance is set to transport us to another era. The show opens with a powerful monologue describing Sophiatown, delivered with clarity and energy that draws the audience into the unfolding drama of Philemon, his wife Matilda, and the infamous suit — a constant, haunting reminder of infidelity.

The cast, led by South African icon Sello Maake KaNcube, shines. Maake KaNcube’s portrayal of Philemon captures a deeply layered character; his gestures and voice control are flawless, allowing us to feel every twist of his emotions. Tshireletso Nkoane, Job Kubatsi, and Lebohang Motaung offer equally compelling performances, embodying characters who feel natural, engaging, and heartbreakingly real. Their transformations and physical gestures are executed with precision, beautifully illustrating each character’s journey.

The play balances tension with humour, delivering moments of laughter, particularly with the character Ntate Maphikela, who charms the audience with his funny, wise, and, at times, heartbreaking reflections. The audience couldn’t stop giggling at the humour cleverly woven into the tale, even as the story tackles heavy themes like heartbreak and loss. The symbolism of the suit is masterful. It becomes a “third person” in the household, treated as though it were human, both fed and danced with — a powerful and almost eerie metaphor for the constant presence of betrayal.

Matilda’s breakdown and ultimate tragedy are both painful and unforgettable, embodying the price of shame and cruelty. The bus scenes, with the actors’ synchronised body movements, showcase a remarkable display of ensemble acting, as they transport us through the highs and lows of Philemon’s inner world. In its final moments, the play leaves the audience with a heavy silence and a renewed awareness of the weight of injustice, loyalty, and memory.