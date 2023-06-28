The Transformation Alliance calls for government to implement the Climate Action Plan and review disaster management plan

Johannesburg - The Transformation Alliance (TTA) is calling for the government to implement the climate action plan and review the country’s disaster management plan following the tornado that hit the north of Durban in KwaZulu-Natal. On Tuesday, social media users shared footage and photographs of families affected by a tornado that passed through Phoenix and Inanda. A woman can be heard praying in one of the recordings.

The reality is that climate change is upon us. A caring government is one that realises that it cannot be business as usual and puts the needs of the community first. Tsakani Manganyi, TTA’s spokesperson, said they were asking that the government reassess our disaster management strategies and prioritise infrastructure upkeep, particularly in KZN and coastal areas. "Just last year, KZN experienced devastating floods that washed away people’s homes and belongings and claimed innocent lives. Furthermore, eThekwini Municipality has issued a warning that higher intensities are expected across the central and northern coastal areas, as well as the western interior. In the event of an emergency we recommend residents call the City’s emergency line at 031 361 0000.