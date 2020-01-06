The Bloemfontein-born nursing student launched a school uniform drive to help underprivileged learners to access the basic necessities. The #OjewaTurns1 hashtag trended on Sunday as social media users pledged support for the drive.
Jan’s viral tweet earned her a verification badge and was featured on the list of the Most Retweeted with comment worldwide for 2019. The southern Sotho phrase, which translates to "what is eating you up?", went viral across the globe last year after thousands of Twitter users replied to it by sharing their problems.
Besides helping other people, it was a lucky charm for Jan as she gained instant fame and recognition as a social media marketer.
“Personally, I have become a business owner after partnering with two gentlemen and started a social media marketing and advertising company.
"I have definitely secured a stable future and established some beautiful relationships with a lot of interesting companies like Tshepo Jeans,” she said.