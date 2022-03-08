Theatre musical celebrates the life and legacy of King Cetshwayo

INTERNATIONALLY-acclaimed production, King Cetshwayo, the Musical, is finally making its debut at the Soweto Theatre for a limited season this March. Written and produced by playwright Jerry Pooe with Mbuso Khoza and Sandile Mpungose as musical directors, the musical celebrates the legacy of King Cetshwayo.

The musical theatre follows the life and times of King Cetshwayo KaMpane, who was the ruler of the Zulu kingdom from 1873 to 1879 and its leader during the Anglo-Zulu War of 1879. Pooe is urging young people to come through and experience the magic of authentic storytelling by Africans for Africans. “This production does not dwell on the war. It’s all about the celebration of the victory of 1879,” says the Soweto-born star.

He adds: “There are so many negative things that make us Africans forget that we need to celebrate where we come from, and we need to celebrate what we did to be where we are today. “Audience members will witness the power of storytelling through this energetic musical as it is also a celebration of 143 years of the Zulu victory at the battle of Isandlwana. “It is very important that our young people are exposed to these kinds of productions because they serve as a reminder of who we are and where they come from as the African people.

“Even though the Isandlwana battle was won by the Zulu warriors, they represented a continent. “So through this play, we want to revive the pride of the African people. We want to say to them, ‘Be proud of who you are’ because there is still a notion that Black is evil. Black is negative. So we want to restore the African pride in our communities.” King Cetshwayo the Musical. Picture: Supplied The play also tackles issues of land repatriation and the role of women in the war.

“We want our young people to understand that the land issue is not the now issue. “The land issue dates back to early as the 18th century when King Cetshwayo protected the land from the English. And so, for me, it’s important that they're introduced to that kind of narrative. “It is also important for the youth to know and understand the history of South Africa as narrated by South Africans themselves.

Through narration, music, poetry, dance, and song, Pooe “weaves together” the lives of Zulu patriots like King Cetshwayo KaMpane, Ntshingwayo ka Mahole and Mehlokazulu ka Sihayo and professional British soldiers such as Anthony Durnford and Charlie Harford - the men who were at the heart of the iconic Anglo-Zulu War. King Cetshwayo, the musical, premiered in Wales in 2017 and went on to have a successful run in 2018 at The Playhouse and State Theatre. Pooe says he plans to take the show to Durban in July, and in September, they will be headed to Maitisong Festival in Botswana.