Rumbu has been accused of running a crowd-funding campaign to raise money for a homeless elderly woman and pocketing the proceeds.
In a letter addressed to the public, his lawyers, Pieter Coetzee Attorneys, claimed: "Rumbu has noted with dismay the comments made by the members of the public, senior government officials and media houses regarding the matter (BackaBuddy campaign).”
Donors expressed outrage when they claimed the money donated to help Khakho Nxumalo, 89, get a new house did not reach its intended beneficiary.
Media reports have since refuted Rumbu’s claims of contributing to Nxumalo’s house being built. The house instead was wholly funded by the Department of Human Settlements.