Thembisa Mdoda to get to the bottom of all the tea as the host of ‘The Mommy Club’

The reunion edition of The Mommy Club, which will debut on Showmax on December 5, will be hosted by Thembisa Mdoda, a three-time Safta winner for Most Popular TV Presenter. The reality show broke the previous record for the most views in the first week of any Showmax reality series.

Since the thrilling September 2023 finale, which once again topped the charts on Showmax and X (previously Twitter), fans have been clamouring for a reunion. Known for both hosting shows like Our Perfect Wedding and Suxoka as well as acting in hit series like the Showmax Original “DAM” and Mzansi Magic’s Unmarried, Mdoda says she will leave no stone unturned at the reunion. “So much has happened this season,” she says. “It was explosive, so it is my duty as a seasoned host to get to the root of everything. I am going to get to the bottom of all the tea; I owe that to the viewers.“

She adds: “My approach to hosting the reunion is simple. I am already a fan of the show, so I am going to tackle all the topics, even the hard-hitting ones, but I am going to do it gently. “I, too, am a mom, and I understand some of the struggles moms face. I am not here to judge the ladies; I am here to listen and make sure that everything is put on the table.” Mdoda also spoke about the opportunity, highlighting that she has always wanted to host a reunion.

“As a mom, I jumped at the opportunity to host the Mommy Club reunion. I have always wanted to host a reunion, so the fact that it came to me after all these years with a show I truly love is a blessing.” Thembisa is the first woman to host a Showmax Original reality show reunion. “We chose Thembisa to host the reunion because she is amazing at what she does,” says Zinzi Velelo Alake, POP24’s executive producer.

“She is a mom, and we know that she will be able to handle Jozi’s ‘it’ moms. The ‘Mommy Club’ is about strong, powerful, and beautiful women who do it all, and our choice of host reflects that. “At the reunion, Her Majesty says she is going to set the record straight. I am ready to confront everyone, especially a specific individual. I want her to tell me what her problem with me is. If there is going to be a collision, so be it.” Ratile feels like there are things that she wants to get off her chest at the reunion.

“At the end of the day, we are all humans. We make mistakes, and when we do, we need to try to resolve things. For me, I am willing to move forward with the ladies who want to.” Despite having found herself at the centre of one of the biggest feuds this season, Mpumi is feeling zen and reflective ahead of the reunion. “My approach to this reunion is just to own my part and my actions. There will be apologies made because, at the end of the day, we are all strong mothers and businesswomen, and, at the crux of it, there is a friendship and a sisterhood.”