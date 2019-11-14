Johannesburg - There is no Ebola in South African and none of the neighbouring countrioes have asked the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) to test for suspected cases there.
This was the assertion of NICD's Sinenhlanhla Jimoh after panicked locals took to Twitter to air their concerns following a news report that a Lesotho national who had come into contact with a Congolese national in South Africa had tested positive for the disease.
On Thursday morning, Eyewitness News reported that the Lesotho government had confirmed that a woman had displayed symptoms of the virus after coming into contact with someone from the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Later, the website said the country had clarified that the the case was, in fact, a simulation exercise.
Jimoh also confirmed that, saying it was just a drill to check if the systems in place were strong enough should there be an outbreak.