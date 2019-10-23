Johannesburg - Gauteng MEC for Education has shot down suggestions that he should not visit a school where a schoolboy was recorded violently beating another child because both children are Afrikaans.
This was after a video recorded at Hoerkskool Kempton Park showed a burly built boy brutally assaulting a slightly built boy in the school toilets.
After seeing the video on Twitter on Tuesday, Lesufi stated that he and his spokesperson Steve Mabona cancel their plans for Wednesday and visit the school instead.
Among those not keen on the MEC visiting the school was Twitter user @Leolebra1.
"Let them beat each other, they are boers," he wrote, to which Lesufi responded: "No. They are not boers. They are our children."