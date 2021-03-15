’They hate black people’: Malema lambastes Police Ministry for Mthokozisi Ntumba’s death

Johannesburg - The family of Mthokozisi Ntumba is struggling to deal with the passing of their son. This is according to EFF leader Julius Malema, who was speaking on Sunday during his visit to Ntumba’s house in Kempton Park. Malema questioned the police ministry, saying that he did not understand why they have not executed any arrests yet. “We are highly disappointed in what the police have done and we have come to the family to say that they not alone. The family is going through a difficult time and they are not coping well at all,” he said. A number of EFF protesters and supporters, as well as the party’s leadership, gathered outside Ntumba’s home on Sunday. Decked out in their EFF regalia, the supporters sang Struggle songs. However, only the party’s leadership was granted entrance to Ntumba’s home, while members of the media and supporters remained outside.

Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)

Malema revealed that Police Minister Bheki Cele promised to help the family during his visit last week.

“What makes matters worse is that the family is now being asked questions about the things that they need, as they don’t have funeral policies to contribute to the funeral. Because Bheki Cele made a promise and left them with a contact, who is now asking the family all sorts of things, which is unnecessary.”

Malema argued that the question of Ntumba’s policies was irrelevant at this stage.

“He had three kids, with the youngest being five months. So, that money of policies can be reinvested to take care of these kids, and the government must take care of his burial.”

Malema described the government as unreliable and stated that his party will try assist the family.

“We need to see what we can do to ease the pain of the family and also to offload this burden from them, and this what we have committed to do.”

Malema said the deceased took care of his children, brothers and aunt.

Ntumba was shot, allegedly by police, during a student protest in Braamfontein last week. Efforts to resuscitate him failed and he died at the scene. His death has sent shockwaves across the country, with the public accusing the police of negligence.

Speculation behind Ntumba's killing has been rife, with eyewitness student protesters alleging that he was shot several times. However, the motive remains a mystery, considering that Ntumba was exiting a medical centre in Braamfontein, after receiving treatment.

Malema told the members of media that police who fired shots on the day were suspects and should have been arrested.

“This lip posturing is not going to help. Someone should be arrested. Why is there not a single police officer in the cells right now, if someone acted recklessly?” Malema asked.

Malema continued to say that no one acted recklessly because police were still designed in an apartheid way and that they were not people’s police.

“They do not look after the public. They hate the public. They hate black people and that is how apartheid police were designed. They were designed to hate black people and we're seeing a continuation of that in these police.”

Malema said police have the courage to shoot at black people because of how the minister speaks to black people.

“Bheki Cele has got huge disrespect for black people. I don't understand why he is still the minister of police. The killing of one innocent soul should necessitate for the minister to step down bu,t in this government, no one takes responsibility. When Bheki Cele is speaking to white people, he is soft and nice.”

It has been reported that the father of three was employed at the Department of Human Settlements and had recently completed a Master’s degree.

The Independent Police Investigations Directorate recently indicated that its investigation team were “processing voluminous evidence gathered at the crime scene, during the preliminary investigation it conducted”.

